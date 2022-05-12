Shooting in day care parking lot in Groveland

Groveland police are investigating after a shooting took place in the parking lot of a day care center.

A city representative says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of We Are The Future Academy on Groveland Farms Road.

At this time it is unknown if someone was hurt or injured, Groveland police would not release any further information, only saying all parties have been identified and there is no immediate threat to the community.