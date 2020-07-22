Sheriff to provide 'important update' in murder of three friends in Frostproof

Just a couple of days after announcing a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in killing three men in Frostproof, the Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have an important update in the case.

On Friday night, detectives began searching for those involved in the murder of the three friends who went fishing that evening. The agency identified the victims as Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30 and Brandon Rollins.

Investigators said they were beaten and shot when they met up to go fishing around 10 p.m. on Lake Streety.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Rollins called his father asking for help. His father rushed to Lake Streety to find his son barely alive, and his two friends dead. Detectives said Rollins was able to say a few things to his father, but details about their conversation were not released.

Cyril Rollins says the moment he realized his son was calling, he knew it was bad news.

“He doesn’t ever call my phone, at all,” Rollins said. “Unless he is having trouble.”

The agency said the sheriff will announce an "important update" in the investigation later this morning. It's unclear whether any arrests were made. No other information will be provided until the 11 a.m. press conference, per the sheriff's office.