Sheriff: Man, woman on motorcycles shot on I-4 in separate attacks

article

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say two motorcyclists were shot in separate attacks while riding down Interstate 4 early Friday.

Deputies were called to I-4 near the U.S. 27 overpass just after midnight for a report of a motorcycle crash and shooting. They say a 33-year-old woman from Brevard County, who was riding on the back of a motorcycle, was seriously injured. The driver of the motorcycle, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.

"The woman's injuries are consistent with falling off the motorcycle and a gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said.

The woman was transported to the hospital.

Minutes later, deputies responded to another motorcycle rider that was taken to a hospital. The man, from Osceola County, told deputies was shot while on I-4.

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives shut down part of I-4 on Friday morning to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.