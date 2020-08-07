Sheriff: Armed suspect shot by deputy near Florida Mall

article

A man was shot by an Orange County deputy on Friday near The Florida Mall, Sheriff John Mina said in an afternoon news conference.

The incident happened around noon in a "vacant" area of the parking lot outside Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Before the shooting, deputies had approached a group of men, one of whom was believed to be a convicted felon suspected of possessing a gun and also a person of interest in a triple shooting in Pine Hills last month.

"Our deputies made contact with the group of four people. One of the persons in the group was wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and also a person of interest in a shooting three weeks ago," Sheriff Mina explained.

The man fled on foot and a deputy pursued. When he caught up with the man, a confrontation of some sort ensued and the deputy fired at the man. Sheriff Mina did not offer details as to what led to the shooting but said the case is under review.

“Everyone's being questioned right now, and we're going to sort out what their ties to any other crimes are at this point," the sheriff said

The man shot by the deputy was not immediately identified but described as being in his 20s. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was expected to undergo surgery. His condition is unknown.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating the shooting and will turn over its findings to the State Attorney’s Office. Once that process is completed, the Sheriff's Office will conduct its own internal investigation. The deputy involved is on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the FDLE findings.