Sheriff addresses traffic stop involving smashed window, detained driver

A driver was pulled out of her vehicle during a traffic stop by a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, during which the deputy shattered the driver-side window of the car.

The incident is said to have occurred following a protest near Curry Ford Road related to the death of George Floyd.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the deputy smashed the window and handcuffed the driver after deputies said she did not follow commands. She inquired as to why she was being detained; however, the Sheriff's Office said she was released a short time later.

"We are aware of the video from a traffic stop that is circulating on social media," the Sheriff's Office tweeted. "Sheriff Mina has asked for a review of the deputies' actions and that review is underway."

The case will be sent to the State Attorney's Office and Orange County Sheriff John Mina is expected to address the incident during a news conference at 5:30 p.m., which will carry live on FOX 35 and FOX35Orlando.com.