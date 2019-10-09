'She told me she was going to kill me': Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old taken from Orlando home at gunpoint

An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday for a 2-year-old boy from Orlando, according the the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

Jenzell Cintron Perez was last seen on Tuesday night in the 1000 block of South Conway Road in Orlando. FDLE believe he is with his biological mother, 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz. Authorities think they could be in the company of a man.

There is no custody agreement from the court in place between Diaz and the child's father, but the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was involved. A voluntary custody order was negotiated, giving the father custody of the child.

The boy's stepmother tells Fox 35 that Diaz kicked open the door to her home around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night armed with a gun.

“This woman came into my house. Pointed at me with a gun. Told me she was going to kill me if I moved or if I did something to hold the baby from her and she left with the baby screaming.“

The woman claims that Diaz is "dangerous." Orlando police have issued a warrant for Diaz.

"The child's step mother was in the apartment. The child's father was not home at the time," Orlando police said in a press release.

Police say Diaz and the man drove away with the boy in a 2015 Silver Lexus SUV with Florida tag IVTJ11, possibly headed to Ormond Beach.

The family of the boy tells Fox 35's Amanda McKenzie that Jenzell was recently hospitalized for injuries. Orlando police say there are open investigations at DCF concerning his biological mother.

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Orlando police said that if anyone is aiding the mother in this case, they are in violation of the law.

Jenzell is described as 3-feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Diaz is described as 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighing around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark clothing. The male authorities think they are is also believed to be wearing dark clothing.

FDLE warns that if you spot the trio, do not approach. Call 911.