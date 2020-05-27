Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Brevard County ahead of historic SpaceX launch

article

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in Brevard County just hours ahead of SpaceX's first crewed launch.

The Tornado Warning for Brevard County has expired. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect now.

The weather has been an issue ahead of Wednesday's launch, as the latest forecast gave just a 50 percent chance of favorable conditions.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King took a deeper dive into the forecast models for Wednesday afternoon and said that "weather conditions may not cooperate this go around as tropical air remains very, very plentiful all across the peninsula."

There is a 60 percent chance of rainfall and a high risk for lightning with cloud cover increasing. Winds remain light and between 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The active weather scene is expected to continue into the late afternoon and evening hours, with things not calming down until about 8 p.m.

If the launch is not scrubbed on Wednesday, liftoff time of the manned mission is expected to be at 4:33 p.m. EDT.

