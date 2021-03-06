Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Volusia County

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Volusia County until 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

We are tracking shower activity beginning by mid-morning on Saturday, ramping up this afternoon and evening and have continued showers overnight.

The rain will begin in north Central Florida and then push across the Orlando metro and continue along the coast. We are expecting anywhere from 0.50" to 0.75" of rain in total. We are tracking a non-severe threat for storms this afternoon, so if anything we could see a few lightning strikes.

Winds will increase this afternoon, NE 10-15 mph. Keep your umbrella and rain jacket handy today, but you won't need it Sunday.

Showers will clear by 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Temperatures do stay in the upper-60s this weekend, and won't warm back to the 80s, until the end of the week.

