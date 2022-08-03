Serious crash shuts down I-4 West in Seminole County

article

A serious crash has shut down westbound lanes on Interstate 4 near exit 101 in Seminole County Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It's unclear what caused the crash and how many vehicles are involved, but troopers said a 7-year-old passenger is seriously hurt.

Drivers can expect delays as the area will remain closed as troopers investigate.

FHP said traffic is being diverted onto State Road 46 in Sanford at this time.

This crash comes shortly after another crash shut down westbound lanes of I-4 near Lake Mary Boulevard Wednesday morning. Troopers said in that incident, a driver was seriously injured after crashing into a dump truck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.