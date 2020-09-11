September 11 remembrance ceremonies happening around Central Florida

article

Several ceremonies are planned across Central Florida to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

A virtual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday on the Orlando Fire Department's Facebook page.

The City of DeLand is hosting a virtual ceremony at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with when the first tower of the World Trade Center was struck. The fallen victims will be honored via live broadcast on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Windermere is hosting its own ceremony at 9:11 a.m. at the memorial behind Town Hall.

A remembrance event will be held at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island. It will be combined with a Patriot Day ceremony from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

There will also be a ceremony in New York City which Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will attend.

