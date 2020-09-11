Expand / Collapse search

September 11 remembrance ceremonies happening around Central Florida

Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
article

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPT 11: The moon passes through the annual Tribute in Light illuminated on the skyline of lower Manhattan on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City on September 11, 2019 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Pho

Expand

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several ceremonies are planned across Central Florida to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

  • A virtual 9/11 Remembrance and Candlelight Ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Friday on the Orlando Fire Department's Facebook page.
  • The City of DeLand is hosting a virtual ceremony at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with when the first tower of the World Trade Center was struck.  The fallen victims will be honored via live broadcast on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
  • Windermere is hosting its own ceremony at 9:11 a.m. at the memorial behind Town Hall.
  • A remembrance event will be held at the Brevard Veterans Memorial Park on Merritt Island. It will be combined with a Patriot Day ceremony from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

There will also be a ceremony in New York City which Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will attend. 

MORE: Never forget: A timeline of events on September 11, 2001