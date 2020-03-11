Sentencing begins for Orlando daycare worker who left a boy inside a hot van, leading to his death

article

Sentencing for an Orlando daycare worker who left a three-year-old boy inside a hot van, leading to his death, began on Wednesday.

Last year, Deborah St. Charles pled no contest to manslaughter charges after she admitted to forgetting about the boy, 3-year-old Myles Hill, in the hot van because she was on her cell phone. Police said St. Charles picked the boy up on the morning of August 7, 2017. After making two stops, she never checked to make sure he got out of the van. They said that he was in the hot vehicle all day before he was discovered dead at night. Investigators said it got up to 144 degrees inside the van. They also found that according to the daycare’s roster, St. Charles was not authorized to drive children.

The daycare, Little Miracles Academy, was shut down by the Department of Children and Families (DCF). The family then filed a negligence lawsuit against the daycare and settled out of court last year.

Charles was previously set to be sentenced in January but was postponed. Her sentencing was again postponed in February because the judge was out sick. On Wednesday, March 11, her sentencing picked back up. FOX 35 News was there and witnessed an emotional St. Charles sitting next to her defense team. Shes could be heard crying during the recess.

The Defense argued that other workers should be held responsible too and that only St. Charles stepped up and took responsibility. A pastor testified for her even, stating that she is a "person who would try her best to do what is right." A friend added that St. Charles is "very remorseful and has a heart of gold."

St. Charles eventually took the stand and said that "this wasn't done intentionally" while in tears, adding that she was working by herself.

However, the family of the boy left in the hot van says that "I don't think she should walk around and be free, Myles can't walk around and be free."

