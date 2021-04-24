Seminole County to resume using the J&J vaccine

article

Now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formally lifted its pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Seminole County says it will resume using its supply.

"With the CDC and FDA lifting their pause of Johnson & Johnson, Seminole County will resume usage of the vaccine for homebound vaccinations, as long as the individual consents to that vaccine. If the individual would prefer another option, Pfizer or Moderna will be offered instead."

Seminole County says its leftover J&J vaccines have been kept in the freezer during this pause. They currently have 540 doses of the Johnson & Johnson on hand.

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, and most younger than 50.