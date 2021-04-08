Seminole County to reopen COVID-19 vaccine portal on Thursday

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for the Oviedo Mall location can be made on Thursday.

Seminole County will reopen the portal at 10 a.m. and say it will open it every Thursday. The county previously opened its portal on Tuesdays.

Appointments made on Thursday will be for the following week.

Nearly 4 million people across Florida have been fully vaccinated. Just over 2.7 million are waiting for their second dose. The state has distributed over 10 million doses since December.