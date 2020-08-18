Seminole County to open application portal on Wednesday for small business grants

article

Seminole County officials say that they will open the application portal for small business grants on Wednesday.

Seminole County is allocating $10 million in federal CARES funding to support small businesses. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Home-based, mobile, and commercially-zoned businesses can qualify for up to $5,000. Commercially-zoned businesses with two to 25 employees may be eligible for up to $10,000. Those with 26 to 50 employees may receive up to $15,000.

The application portal will open at 10 a.m.

The county is advising that businesses gather the following documents in advance to prepare for the application portal opening:

Signed W-9

Florida Identification

Proof of Economic Impact Due to COVID-19.

Quarterly Form 941 (payroll taxes) from both January – March 2020 and April – June 2020.

Proof of Employee Count, like a 2019 Form W-3 (W-2 summary) or a Form 941 (payroll taxes) from January – March 2020,

Seminole County 2019 Business Tax Receipt

The Seminole County Facebook page will host a Seminole CARES live chat to help applicants with small business applications at noon.

For more information, visit the Seminole County website.