Seminole County deputies search for missing man

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing man.

Deputies say Luke Schmaus, 21, was last seen in the Longwood area near Lake Brantley on Saturday at around 12:30 p.m.

According to his family, he suffers from mental illness.

Family members told investigators that they do not believe him to be suicidal, but they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Luke’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.