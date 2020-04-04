Seminole County closing all boat ramps due to 'irresponsible boaters'

article

Officials in Seminole County say "irresponsible boaters" are causing all of the county's boat ramps to close temporarily.

Officials tweeted on Saturday that the closures begin Saturday night.

The tweet included a photo of a large group of boaters gathered together, not practicing social distancing.

It's unclear when the boat ramps will reopen.

For more information, you're asked to visit PrepareSeminole.org or call 407-665-0000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.