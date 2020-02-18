Semi-truck full of paper sets on fire on S.R. 528, FHP says

article

Traffic near westbound S.R. 528 near mile marker 20 was congested after a semi-truck fire.

The fire is now out but fire units are still working to clear the scene completely. Traffic is slowly moving through the area.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the trailer set on fire and was full of paper.

Cameras captured the vehicle on fire as fire units attempted to put out the flames.

