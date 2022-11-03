Second child dies day after car crashes into Florida canal

South Daytona police officers are still trying to find out what exactly caused a crash that killed two children. Detectives said a woman hit a curb, causing her to veer across the street, over a bridge, and into a canal. A memorial now marks the spot where the crash happened.

Sharrwah Blake, a close friend of the family, stopped by there Thursday night to try to piece together what happened in the wreck. The way the road is set up makes the description of the event difficult to picture. "I was just trying to figure out what happened," she told FOX 35. "It’s still surreal."

When South Daytona police officers and firefighters first arrived at the crash Wednesday evening, it was a mad rush to try to get the family out of the car, which was upside down in the water. With force – using physical strength and willpower – they got the car turned over by hand. However, it was too late for eight-year-old Jordinho Stenneth. He died at the hospital Wednesday night.

Shands Hospital confirmed to FOX 35 News that the boy's sister, 8-year-old Jordannae Lewin, died at the hospital on Thursday night.

The tow truck drivers who got the car out of the canal also told FOX 35 News the scene of the crash just didn’t seem to make sense. "I just tell my guys, ‘Look, we’ve got to focus on the job, I understand it can be hard times, but we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do," detailed Lee Tomson, Operations Manager of Volusia County Towing.

The mother who was driving the car, Sashane Brown Stenneth, is doing okay.

"It’s hard. I’m just hoping the best for the family," added Tomson.

"They’re good people and it’s just so sad all around," said Blake.

Police don’t think the mother was speeding or driving recklessly ahead of the crash.

"I don’t know if you would consider that a problem spot," said Bryan Craig with South Daytona Police. "I think based on our traffic investigators and talking with some of them, that raised curb along the sidewalk could present a little bit of a problem."

Police said Thursday it may be worth a conversation with the County to see whether the road could be adjusted to avoid another crash like this one.