Seattle police declare riot after crowds injure officers, cause 'explosive' damage to Capitol Hill precinct

Police declared a riot Saturday afternoon after another day of peaceful protest was hijacked by looters who injured police officers, lit "explosive" fires and caused widespread damage in the city's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Up to 1,000 protesters gathered about 2 p.m. Saturday for a peaceful march in solidarity with unrest and violent demonstrations in Portland. By 4 p.m., crowds had broken away from the protest, setting fires to construction trailers at the Juvenile Detention Center and attacking camera crews.

One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive. Two other officers were treated and returned to duty, Seattle Police said on Twitter.

As of 6 p.m., 16 people had been arrested for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse.

Police reported multiple explosions in the area and multiple fires, including one inside the East Precinct, where rioters breached a security fence to vandalize the building. Police are investigating "possible explosive damage" to the walls of the East Precinct and more explosives being thrown at police.

A Starbucks on 12th was destroyed.

This is the third day this week rioters have targeted businesses and government buildings and the second day this week that officers have been hurt. On Sunday, 12 SPD officers were injured and one was sent to the hospital with a neck burn after being hit with fireworks.

Police are able to use pepper spray and blast balls to disperse the crowd after a federal judge intervened Friday night and blocked a Seattle City Council ordinance banning police from using them.

Federal agents have also been deployed to Seattle to protect federal buildings. It's unclear if their role has changed since the riot was declared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.