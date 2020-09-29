Search underway for missing mom who has not been seen in over a week

The Belle Isle Police Department said that they are searching for missing and endangered adult Stephanie Chitwood Hollingsworth.

They said that 50-year-old woman is a mother of three teenagers and was last seen on September 25th, at her home on Money Avenue in Belle Isle. She took her purse when she left but not her cell phone.

They believe that Stephanie is traveling in a 2000 Silver Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Florida license plate 'Y50XUR.' Her last known debit card transaction was at the Bank of America on Goldenroad on Friday afternoon.

Stephanie's family is calling on at least 100 volunteers to assist them in search efforts on Sunday. They will begin at the Walmart on Goldenrod at 8:30 a.m.

Stephanie's husband is also asking that any businesses in the area of Hoffner and Goldenrod check their surveillance cameras.

He has vowed to search for his wife until they find her, telling FOX 35 that "we are looking for you. We don't know what's going on. But we're going to find you."

The woman reportedly suffers from some mental conditions and needs care. She is said to be about 115 pounds, 5'4", with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray, black pants.

If you see Stephanie, police ask that you contact them at 407-836-4357 or call 911.

