Search ongoing for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who shot roommate with shotgun after argument, deputies say

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that they are searching for a Daytona Beach man after he shot his roommate with a shotgun after an argument.

They said that Orion Gass, 21, and his roommate, 25, got into an argument just after 3 a.m. on Saturday at their home on Granada Avenue. Gass then reportedly shot the roommate and fled on foot before deputies arrived.

The victim was reportedly found lying face down with gunshot wounds to his lower back and buttocks. He was taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he underwent surgery. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening and he is in stable condition.

Deputies said that they consider Gass to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information about Gass or his whereabouts is urged to call 911 regarding Case #20-5269. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 or online at NECrimestoppers.com.

