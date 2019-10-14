Search for suspect accused of kidnapping woman, 2 children prompting Amber Alert

Authorities said they have located the mother and two young children part of a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system. The trio was kidnapped at knifepoint from their Powder Springs home around 1 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

Yajaira Lira Ramirez, 23, and her two young children, Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira, both age 2, were found safe in Hardeeville, South Carolina. According to police, Ramirez and her children were able to get away from her alleged kidnapper and drive to a public place in order to contact law enforcement,

The suspect was not with the trio and is still at large.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Armando Portilla, forcibly took the 23-year-old and her toddlers against their will, forcing them into a car at knifepoint around 1 a.m. Monday.

Initially, police believed they were headed for California.

Portilla may still be traveling in a 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license plate CAP7259.

Anyone who sees the Kia Sorento or knows the whereabouts of Portilla, please call the police immediately.