Search continues for man accused of abducting, attacking woman, police report

DeLand
The man is accused of abducting and attacking a woman.

DELAND, Fla. - Police in DeLand are still looking for a man accused of abducting and then attacking a woman.

The 31-year-old victim told police that she was forced into a black Mustang and driven to a secluded area. She was then sexually assaulted.

The incident happened in the area of Parsons and Beresford Avenue on Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a tall slender man with black hair and a scruffy beard. He also has a heavy Latin accent.

If you know this person or have seen the person or his Mustang, please call the DeLand Police Department.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.