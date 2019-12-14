Search and rescue crew member dies while searching for missing hiker in Mt. Baldy

article

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Search and Rescue (SAR) member died Saturday during a search of Mt. Baldy.

Officials say crew members have been in the area for days looking for a missing hiker.

Related: Rescue crews searching for Mt. Baldy hiker who went missing from group

Authorities say 52-year-old Sreenivas 'Sree' Mokkapati, from Irvine, left on a hike with three others Sunday morning around 7 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Fontana Station. At some point Mokkapati was separated from the group.

Details surrounding the death of the SAR crew member is not known. But according to the sheriff’s office the team member separated from his partner, and air search later located the individual unresponsive on the ice and snow. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Currently all search operations for Mokkapoti have been suspended.

Advertisement

This is a developing story

