Scottsdale Police charges nightclub in Old Town for social distancing violations

article

Scottsdale Police Department said Riot House, a nightclub in Scottsdale's Old Town Entertainment District, has been charged for failing to enforce their own safety and health policy, required under Governor Doug Ducey's executive orders.

In the statement released on June 25, it says officers observed staff and customers at the nightclub not practicing social distancing and not wearing face coverings, as well as not complying with their plan.

During his news conference, Governor Doug Ducey said the Department of Liquor sent final notices to Bottled Blonde, Pattie's, Casa Amigos, El Hefe, International, Maya Day Club, and Hi-Fi to comply with his executive order.

Since the stay-at-home order was lifted, FOX 10 has seen and received many videos that were posted to social media of young people crowding the Old Town Scottsdale nightclubs and bars.

On June 18, Gov. Ducey issued updated guidelines for restaurants and bars to adhere to while cases in Arizona have rapidly increased.

Advertisement

Riot House has been charged with a misdemeanor.

MAP: Arizona Coronavirus cases by zip code

CDC.gov: How Coronavirus spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

AZHS.gov: Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ, webinars

On CoronavirusNOW.com, you'll find extensive coverage about COVID-19, including breaking news from around the country, exclusive interviews with health officials, and informative content from a variety of public health resources.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: