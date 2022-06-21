USDA school lunch waiver expiring: How its impacting one Florida school district

School districts across the country are starting to feel the ripple effect of the end of the USDA federal school lunch waiver. Districts across central Florida say it's impacting meal service this summer, and it's set to impact service in the fall.

Students at Discovery Elementary filed in for lunch around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and settled in at many of the long cafeteria tables to dig in. They must eat breakfast and lunch at district meal sites this summer. A requirement that's enforced again now that the federal school lunch waiver is ending. Families were able to grab food to go for the last two summers.

"We were able to send families home with meals for five days," said Ruben Colon, Volusia County School Board Chairman, "Knew they were at home eating because they were able to pick up food."

Eating at meal sites may not have seemed like a big deal, until districts like Volusia County started counting how many milk cartons were handed out.

"Definitely impacted us a lot," said Dianette Rivera, School Way Cafe Manager, "Had schools making 300 bags a day. Now feeding 50 students."

School Way Café Manager Dianette Rivera says she's taken multiple phone calls from families upset and concerned about the changes.

"How many families can bring their child for breakfast and back for lunch? We're feeding hundreds if not thousands of less meals every day as a result of the change," said Rolon.

Other districts reported seeing drops in families participating now that sites are requiring sit-down meals again.

Orange County Public Schools provided this statement to FOX 35 News:

"The district food service program serves meals at about 215 locations this summer. A total of 375,413 meals have been served during the first three weeks of summer. Last summer, the USDA waivers allowed curbside pick-up for a week worth of breakfast, lunch, and supper meals. This summer, the district can only offer meals Monday to Thursday, and those include breakfast and lunch. In addition, the district has food trucks and a food bus that delivers to sites without a kitchen, such as community centers and the participating library branches. The discontinuation of the waivers has resulted in a decrease of approximately 50% in the number of meals compared to last year. USDA was not given the opportunity to allow the waivers by congress."

Rolon believes working families and those feeling a tighter pinch from high gas prices are the ones who need the meals the most, but the ones who can't get back and forth to get them.

He says school leaders are frustrated because they're bound by the federal guidelines.

"Deep down struggling right now because we know what's the right thing to do, but we're not able to do it," said Rolon.

He's urging families to contact state and federal leaders to express concerns.

Once the waiver ends, the universal free meal program will also end for the upcoming school year.

It had allowed every student to eat for free for the last two years, regardless of household income.

Families can still apply for free or reduced meals and are eligible for assistance based on their income.