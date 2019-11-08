School resource deputy fired after video shows him yanking student's head, Orange County sheriff says

An Orange County school resource deputy was fired after a video surfaced of him using "an inappropriate amount of force on a middle school student," the sheriff's office said.

A video circulating online shows the deputy, who has not been identified, taking a girl into custody at the Summerset apartments in Orlando, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The school resource officer is seen grabbing the middle school student by the back of her head and forcefully pulling her head backward. The student can be heard screaming in the video.

The deputy is then seen pulling what appears to be a baton out as a crowd gathers around the scene. The deputy can be heard saying toward the end of the video,"stupid little children."

Sheriff John Mina released a statement Friday.

“I am very upset by what I saw on that video,” said Sheriff Mina. “The actions of this deputy appear to violate some of the most important values and expectations that I have set as Sheriff. The type of behavior I witnessed on the video and on body worn camera video will not be tolerated.”

The deputy was with the Orange County Sheriff's Office since February 2019.

The child in the video was not arrested. She was briefly detained and released to a parent.

Sheriff Mina said the State Attorney's Office is reviewing the video and will determine if the deputy will be charged.

Orange County Public Schools released this statement:

“We are aware of the disturbing video taken at an apartment complex after school yesterday showing a school resource officer using force to subdue a juvenile. We appreciate Sheriff Mina acting quickly to remove the assigned deputy from our school and open an investigation into the incident. We will assist with the investigation, as needed.”