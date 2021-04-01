Sanford Police: Search ongoing for man who escaped from custody

article

The Sanford Police Department said on Thursday that they are searching for an arrested man that escaped from their custody.

They said that the man, identified as Salvador Cedilla, escaped at 1:54 p.m. in the area of Lake Mary Boulevard and Mellonville Avenue.

He was said to be wearing a red shirt with white writing on it.

Police urge that if you see Cedilla, do not approach him. Call 911 instead.

