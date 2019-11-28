Salvation Army in Orlando to give out 20,000 Thanksgiving meals

The Salvation Army is serving 20,000 Thanksgiving meals on Thursday in Orlando.

This is the organization's annual 'Helpings from the Heart' event, made possible by the owner of 33 Golden Corral restaurants.

Orlando businessman Eric Holm will give out thousands of meals around Central Florida with a goal of serving 20,000 turkey dinners all day at the Salvation Army. In order to accomplish this, volunteers will cook up more than 3,000 pounds of turkey and ham, 5,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, and 3,500 pounds of green beans and sweet potatoes.

This is the 27th year of the event.

Holm said he started the tradition as a way to give back to the community and thank the Salvation Army for feeding his family when he was a child.

The event begins at 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army off of West Colonial Drive. It goes until 4 p.m.