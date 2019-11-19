Round 2: Testimony continues in Trump impeachment hearings Tuesday with Timothy Morrison, Kurt Volker

Watch Live Coverage from FOX News Now

After a morning of testimony from two top national security aides who listened in on President Donald Trump’s call with Ukraine, the House Intelligence Committee will continue the impeachment inquiry with two more witnesses Tuesday in an afternoon hearing.

The House will hear from former National Security Council aide Timothy Morrison and Kurt Volker, Trump’s former special envoy to Ukraine for peace negotiations, on their knowledge of events at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

Morrison also listened to the July 25 phone call with the newly elected Ukraine president about political investigations into Joe Biden and told the committee in previous closed-door testimony that he “was not concerned that anything illegal was discussed.”

But Morrison also confirmed what diplomat William Taylor told investigators in earlier testimony — that Morrison had a “sinking feeling” when he learned that Trump was asking the Ukrainians to publicly announce an investigation of Biden and the Democrats.

“I can confirm,” Morrison wrote, that the substance of the diplomat’s testimony “is accurate.”

Volker, along with Ambassador Gordon Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, were part of the so-called “three amigos,” tasked with taking the lead on Ukrainian policy outside normal channels. Volker was also closely involved in negotiations with Ukrainian officials as they tried to figure out how to meet Trump’s demands.

Democrats say Trump demanded that Ukraine investigate his Democratic rivals in return for U.S. military aid it needed to resist Russian aggression and that may be grounds for removing the 45th president.

Trump says he did no such thing in his call with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Democrats just want him gone. At the White House, he called the process a “kangaroo court” as Tuesday’s earlier hearing was underway.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, said Tuesday morning during the public hearing that they had concerns as Trump spoke on July 25 with Zelenskiy.

“I found the July 25th phone call unusual because, in contrast to other presidential calls I had observed, it involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter,” Williams said in her opening remarks.

In total, nine current and former U.S. officials are set to testify over the next three days as the House’s historic impeachment inquiry accelerates and deepens. Those appearing in public have already given closed-door interviews to investigators, and transcripts from those depositions have largely been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.