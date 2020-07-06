Ronald McDonald House Charities temporarily closes Orlando programs due to COVID-19
ORLANDO, Fla. - Ronald McDonald House Charities announced on Monday that it is temporarily closing its programs in Orlando due to the rising number of positive coronavirus cases.
The charity that helps families with sick children sent out a statement.
The nonprofit said it will be closed through July 18 and will then reassess its next move.
You can still help the families being supported by the Ronald McDonald House by donating at www.rmhccf.org.