Stabbing spree in Rockford: Suspect in custody after 4 killed, 5 injured

A man is in custody after a stabbing spree in Rockford left four people dead and five others injured.

The incident happened around 1:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Egglestone Road and Cleveland Avenue. Initially, the call came out as a home invasion.

The man, who hasn't been named, "attacked and stabbed" multiple people in the area before he was taken into custody, Rockford police say.

Three victims were pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. Another victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries. Their identities haven't been released.

Five other people are injured, one of whom is in critical condition.

Police say there was "no clear motive" in the stabbing spree.

During the call, residents were urged to avoid the area during the investigation.

Further details are limited. FOX 32 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.