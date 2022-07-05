Highland Park parade shooting: Officials release more details on suspected gunman

Law enforcement officials revealed more details Tuesday about the suspected gunman in the Highland Park parade shooting that left six people dead and over 30 others wounded.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said Robert Crimo III acted alone when he planned the attack for weeks and shot more than 70 rounds at the crowded Independence Day parade

The high-powered rifle he used in the shooting was purchased legally in Illinois, Covelli said. Crimo was dressed in women's clothing at the time of the shooting to conceal his identity and misdirect law enforcement.

Crimo was pulled over and arrested about five miles north of the shooting after police released the man’s photo and an image of his silver Honda Fit, and warned the public that he was likely armed and dangerous.

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said Crimo apparently used a "high-powered rifle" to fire from a spot atop a commercial building where he was "very difficult to see." He said the rifle was recovered at the scene. Police also found a ladder attached to the building.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing. They left a trail of abandoned items that showed everyday life suddenly, violently disrupted: A half-eaten bag of potato chips; a box of chocolate cookies spilled onto the grass; a child’s Chicago Cubs cap.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering told NBC’s "Today Show" that the weapon Crimo used in the deadly Fourth of July parade shooting was "legally obtained."

"This tragedy never should have arrived on our doorsteps and as a small town, everybody knows somebody that was affected by this directly," Rotering said.

Crimo, who goes by the name Bobby, was an aspiring rapper with the stage name Awake the Rapper, posting on social media dozens videos and songs, some ominous and violent.

In one animated video since taken down by YouTube, Crimo raps about armies "walking in darkness" as a drawing appears of a man pointing a rifle, a body on the ground and another figure with hands up in the distance. A later frame shows a close-up of a chest with blood pouring out and another of police cars arriving as the shooter holds his hands up.

Paul Crimo, the uncle of Robert Crimo III, spoke to FOX 32's Dane Placko after his nephew was named as the person of interest in the shooting. Paul Crimo said he saw no warning signs in Robert's behavior.

"I see nothing that would trigger him doing this," Paul Crimo said.

Crimo’s father, Bob, a longtime deli owner, ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Highland Park in 2019, calling himself "a person for the people."

Highland Park is a close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan, with mansions and sprawling lakeside estates that have long drawn the rich and sometimes famous, including NBA legend Michael Jordan, who lived in the city for years when he played for the Chicago Bulls. John Hughes filmed parts of several movies in the city, including "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off," "Sixteen Candles" and "Weird Science."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.