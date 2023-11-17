Florida man missing after making 'concerning' comments, deputies say

article

Volusia County deputies are asking the community to be on the lookout for a man reported missing in Deltona.

Richard Overheu, 57, walked away from his home on Wild Pepper Avenue early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said he's considered endangered after making concerning statements.

Overheu is 6'1" ans weighs roughly 250-260 pounds. He has hazel eyes and has white hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeved shirt, an olive green North Face jacket, blue jeans, a blue and white ball cap, and a blue North Face backpack.

If you you see him, you're asked to call 911.