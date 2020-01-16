Rescan your TV today to keep watching FOX 35 and FOX35Plus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you watch FOX 35 and FOX35Plus using an over-the-air antenna, you will need to rescan your TV today, Jan. 16, in order to continue to watch our air.
To rescan, press the “menu” button on your TV remote, then go to the channel or antenna option and select Auto Tune or Rescan.
Your TV will do the rest. (Rescanning may take 5 minutes or longer)
If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you will not have to do anything. For questions or help, contact us at wofltvreception@foxtv.com or call our hotline at 407-741-5150.
As always, you can also watch all our newscasts live by going to our website at FOX35Orlando.com/live.
For more information, visit the FCC.gov/rescan.
Follow These Simple Steps to Rescan Your TV
1. Make sure you have a VHF/UHF antenna connected to your TV
2. Go to your TV menu
3. Select “Channel Setup” (or similar)
4. Choose “Antenna” and/or “Air”
5. Run “Auto-program”
6. Your TV may take 3 to 15 minutes as it searches for channels in your area