Rescan your TV today at 10:00 a.m. to keep watching FOX 35 and FOX35Plus

If you watch FOX 35 and FOX35Plus using an over-the-air antenna, you will need to rescan your TV today, Jan. 16, after 10 a.m. in order to continue to watch our air.

To rescan, press the “menu” button on your TV remote, then go to the channel or antenna option and select Auto Tune or Rescan.

Your TV will do the rest. (Rescanning may take 5 minutes or longer)

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you will not have to do anything. For questions or help, contact us at wofltvreception@foxtv.com or call our hotline at 407-741-5150.

As always, you can also watch all our newscasts live by going to our website at FOX35Orlando.com/live.

NOTE: Please avoid rescanning your TV before 10 a.m on January 16.

For more information, visit the FCC.gov/rescan.

