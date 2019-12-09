Report: UCF fraternity under investigation for hazing, allegedly made pledges do cocaine

article

There are new allegations of hazing at one University of Central Florida (UCF) fraternity, as four other fraternities and sororities remain on disciplinary and interim suspensions at the school.

According to an incident report filed against Sigma Chi on October 26, “a pledge was blindfolded and made to do cocaine in order to become initiated into the frat. He had been forced to stay at the frat house from October 21 to 27. He was initiated shortly after taking the drug.”

The allegation is currently being investigated.

A UCF spokesperson confirms the fraternity is already on disciplinary suspension for “falsely represented their organization as the UCF Finance Club” in May 2019.

Fox 35 received the following statement from Sigma Chi’s UCF Chapter President Brian Walls:

Sigma Chi has not yet received a full report of the incident from the university. We take such accusations very seriously and will work closely with the university through the student conduct process. Sigma Chi is an organization built on values of leadership and character. We look forward to bringing this matter to a conclusion.

This news comes as four other fraternities and sororities are also suspended.

Pi Beta Phi and Kappa Sigma are under an interim suspension as the university investigates reports of hazing. Posts on GreekRank.com show an anonymous person says they were “forced to take shots and chug and get blacked out” at Pi Beta Phi. Kappa Sigma is accused of forcing pledges to smoke marijuana, drink alcohol and walk around with a pet fish. UCF also suspended its Delta Upsilon chapter last month for hazing. According to an incident report, a mother complained her son and several others were “forced to consume a handle of a liquor bottle.”

In an email with UCF spokesperson Mark Schlueb, Fox 35 received the following statement:

At UCF, our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students. Student organizations that endanger their members and violate the university’s code of conduct must be held accountable.

Hazing in any form is unacceptable. We are thankful to the chapter members and others who had the courage to speak up so the university could investigate.

UCF plans to bring chapter leaders together to discuss new ways to reinforce their commitment to Greek values. University leaders also are planning more frequent training to develop and strengthen up-and-coming chapter leaders who will step in when experienced chapter presidents and board members graduate.

UCF offers resources to prevent hazing, including bystander intervention training; an anti-hazing webpage and online tutorials; and required workshops for freshmen, transfer students and leaders of Greek-letter fraternities and sororities. There are also multiple ways to report hazing:

Contact the university’s anti-hazing hotline at 407-823-4518 or anti-hazing@ucf.edu

Submit an online incident report

Contact the UCF Police Department at 407-823-5555

Contact the Office of Student Conduct 407-823-4638 or st_condu@ucf.edu

Alpha Delta Pi is also suspended for reasons not related to hazing.

There are 46 fraternities and sororities on campus.

