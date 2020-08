article

FOX 35 News has learned that a Daytona Beach officer has been involved in a shooting.

The incident happened on Saturday at Espanola Ave.

No word on the condition of the officer or others involved.

The Daytona Beach Police Department says there will be a news conference at 6:30 p.m. with more details.

You can watch it live when it happened HERE.

