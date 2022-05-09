Replacement for Orlando Police Chief to be announced on Monday

On Monday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will announce who will succeed Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón following his retirement announcement.

Dyer will reveal Rolón's replacement at 1 p.m. from Orlando Police Department Headquarters. You can watch in the live player above.

Chief Rolón announced last week that he plans to retire this fall. His last day in office will be Nov. 1.

Rolón is the first Latino to hold the position of Orlando Chief of Police. He has led the department for the last four years.