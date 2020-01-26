Remembering Kobe Bryant: Liz Habib's final sit-down interview with the NBA legend

article

Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning.

Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, is one of the most recognized names associated with the NBA worldwide.

He retired in 2016 and began pursuing other passions including filmmaking. In 2018, he added a Grammy to his long list of accolades, including five championship rings for “Dear Basketball,” which won in the Best Animated Short Film category.

Months after earning his Grammy, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.

Habib fought back tears reflecting on their final interview. She reported from Miami to prepare for upcoming Super Bowl LIV weekend.

In the interview, Bryant opened up about his new podcast series “The Punies.”

When asked about his daughters, Bryant lights up and opens up about how he developed new projects to bond with them.

“Putting them in activities where I can teach them through sport is really important,” he said. “Sport is the great metaphor that we have of life. So, if we can teach them valuable lessons through sport, then we wind up raising outstanding citizens.”

Bryant was 41 and leaves behind his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters, ages 17, 3, and 7-months.

