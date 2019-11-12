Remains found in Alabama by team searching for missing Jacksonville girl, Sheriff's Office reports

article

Human remains have been uncovered by an investigative team searching for a missing Jacksonville girl, the Sheriff's Office announced on Tuesday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that a multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing five-year-old Taylor Rose have uncovered human remains in a wooded area of Alabama.

Taylor was reported missing from her Jacksonville home last Wednesday. Her family said that they discovered her missing that morning and that the back door was unlocked. However, her mother, Briana Williams, stopped cooperating with law enforcement after detectives spotted some inconsistencies in her statements. She was announced as a person of interest in Taylor's disappearance on Monday but was not taken into custody.

They said that the remains were specifically found between the cities of Linden and Demopolis. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is still awaiting confirmation as forensic tests are completed. Efforts will now reportedly shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.

Search efforts expanded into Alabama because the Jacksonville's Sheriff Office believed that Briana and Taylor traveled.

Local, state, and federal agencies assisted in the search for the missing Florida girl.

