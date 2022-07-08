Record heat possible this weekend with some storms pushing into Central Florida

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecast high: 94 degrees

Tonight's forecast low: 77 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

Muggy on this Friday with feels-like temps around 104°. Isolated storms mainly between 2 and 7 p.m. Heavy rain and lightning are the main concerns and quite typical for this time of year.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Weather at the attractions Friday looks similar to days past. Highs near 95 during the afternoon, mixed skies. Isolated storms after 2 p.m. Lightning remains the primary concern in some of the stronger storms.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Mostly sunny, Surf is in the 1-2' range, building a bit by Sunday as a new pulse of East-Southeast swell arrives from the distant Atlantic. Rip current risk moderate before 10 a.m. and again by late afternoon. Temperatures in the upper-80s with only stray storms.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Our daily afternoon storm chances will be lower late-week, but pick up once again early next week as a front comes down and stalls over the region.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-90s the extended forecast. Rain and storm chances will range from 30%-50% later this week. The tropics are nice and quiet at this time with tropical storm formation not expected for the next 5 days.

