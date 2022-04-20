Rapper A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX: report

article

Rapper A$AP Rocky was reportedly arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting, sources say.

According to TMZ, witnesses said he flew into LAX from Barbados on a private jet where authorities were waiting at the terminal. The rapper was allegedly taken away in handcuffs at the airport and was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Law enforcement sources told the entertainment news outlet in Nov. 2021, an alleged shooting victim claimed they were shot by the rapper and that the bullets grazed his left hand.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, is currently dating megastar Rihanna and the two are expecting their first child.

