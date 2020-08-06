Ramp to Nowhere: Palm Bay ramp to open next week after years of delays, massive funding

The so-called 'Ramp to Nowhere' is getting ready to open next week in Palm Bay.

It is currently scheduled to open on Tuesday after being approved in 2016.

It has faced a lot of controversy from Palm Bay residents over the massive funding from taxpayers, money management issues, huge delays, and missed deadlines.

MORE NEWS: $46 million Veteran’s Memorial Bridge to open in Daytona Beach with processional to honor fallen veterans

It was even called the 'Ramp to Nowhere' at one point because of how little residents believed the city kept up with the project. At the time, the construction did not even connect to a road.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.