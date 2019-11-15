Rainy start to the weekend before the coldest temperatures of the season hit Central Florida

Keep an umbrella handy on Friday because Central Florida is going to get soaked.

An area of low pressure is moving over the state, bringing the rain chances up to 70-percent throughout Friday afternoon.

The rain should minimize by the evening and then another cold front will kick off your Saturday morning.

"Overnight lows tonight are going to be chilly. 48 in Gainesville, 49 in Ocala. We'll drop down to 55 in Orlando," said Fox 35 meteorologist Kristin Giannas.

Saturday and Sunday is shaping up to be beautiful with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine. Be sure to have a sweater set out for Sunday morning. That's when Central Florida is forecast to see the coolest temperatures of the season with a low of just 50-degrees.

Wake-up temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for at least the next couple of days after that.

