Rabies alert issued for part of Orange County

article

A rabies alert has been issued for part of Orange County, according to local health officials.

The alert covers the area near Hendry Drive and Okaloosa Avenue.

Orange County health officials said the rabies alert is expected to last for 60 days or until further notice.

The alert is in response to a cat that tested positive for the disease.

Officials say the cat may have infected other animals in the area.

Contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided.

Advertisement

If you or anyone you know has been bitten or scratched by an unknown cat, call Orange County Animal Services at 407-254-9150.