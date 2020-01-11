Rabies alert issued for neighborhoods in Oviedo

article

The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County issued a rabies alert for neighborhoods in Oviedo on Saturday.

In a news release, health officials said the alert is in response to a feral cat that tested positive for rabies.

The release said, in part, "Residents in the area near W. Broadway Street bordered to the north by N. Lake Jessup Ave., to the east by County Road 419 to the south by W. Mitchell Hammock Rd. and to the west by State Road 417 should avoid contact with feral cats and other wildlife."

Health officials also gave this advice:

• All pets should have current rabies immunizations.

• Secure outside garbage in covered containers to avoid attracting wild animals.

• Do not leave pet food outside. This also attracts other animals.

• Avoid contact with all wildlife, especially feral cats, raccoons, bats, and foxes.

• If bitten or scratched by a suspected rabid animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and

water, seek medical attention, and promptly report the incident to Seminole County Animal

Services.

• Rabies is preventable when treatment is provided in a timely manner.