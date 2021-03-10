Publix reopens its vaccine appointment portal today -- with big changes

article

Publix reopened its reservation portal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but patients who book on Wednesday will automatically be assigned the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be given out on Saturday and Sunday.

This registration change began at 7 a.m. when the portal reopened.

On Monday, Publix announced that they will begin distributing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. They will also continue to distribute the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses spaced out with 28 days in between.

For anyone who doesn't want the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you can still sign up for the Moderna shot. That will be available for people who sign up on Mondays and Fridays.

Those eligible to sign up for a vaccine include:

All Florida residents 65 years of age and older

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Another big change is that due to a federal directive, Publix will be prioritizing employees in the education field, regardless of age, for vaccine appointments. That includes teachers, staff, bus drivers, and childcare workers.

As a result, if you are one of the other eligible groups, your wait times for an appointment may be longer.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

