Publix opening 45,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Friday: How to get one

More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are opening up at Publix on Friday morning. The Lakeland-based grocer is opening up 45,000 appointments on its website after 6 a.m. to Central Florida residents.

Seniors 65 and older can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine

Some residents have complained that it has been hard getting a vaccine.

"We keep trying for me but it doesn’t happen so maybe something will come up."

Florida’s Surgeon General says the state is in a "supply-limited" situation. FOX 35 did some digging and learned that Volusia, Seminole and Osceola counties don’t know when they’re going to get their next doses of vaccines.

"It’s very, very hard to plan when you each week don’t know what’s coming next week and many times getting cut the next week," said Alan Harris with Seminole County. "So we really don’t if we’re supposed to maintain operations or not really can’t maintain operations."

Publix says it should have enough vaccines to last five days for people in Brevard, Volusia, Flagler and Marion counties.

