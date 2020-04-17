Protesters push to reopen Florida

article

About a hundred people protested outside the Orange County administration building Friday afternoon, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida.

Protesters rallied while Orange County officials held a news conference about the latest on the coronavirus.

Protesters brought signs and music to push for small businesses to reopen.

They say the government is taking away their rights by forcing small businesses to remain closed amid the pandemic.

They also say it’s not fair to force healthy people to stay home.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings called the protest “a circus” and said the county will remove the shelter-in-place order after his newly-announced Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force deems it appropriate.

That decision, he says, will be based on scientific data.

No date to reopen has been set.